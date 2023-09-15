Sabah nurse’s organs, tissues save three lives

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 15): A nurse here became the first multi-organ and tissue donor in Sabah this year after she was declared brain dead.

Sulimah Gilong, 59, donated her organs and tissues including a pair of kidneys, a liver and a pair of corneas at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital II (HQE II).

State Health Director Dr Asits Sanna said this was the fifth organ donation case this year.

He said the deceased had pledged to be an organ donor since 2015, and her wish was fulfilled after HQE II obtained a written consent from her next of kin following her passing.

“She was a nurse supervisor and had served in the Ministry of Health Malaysia for 34 years since 1989.

“Her last duty was in the General Medical Ward 4 and Respiratory Ward of Queen Elizabeth Hospital,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Dr Asits added Sulimah was very dedicated in carrying out her duties, liked by colleagues and always concerned about the needs of patients.

“Her donation has saved the lives of three patients suffering from kidney and liver failure, and has given the gift of sight to two other patients,”he added.

Dr Asits said the Sabah Health Department would like to express its deepest appreciation to the deceased’s family members who have fulfilled her wishes and benefitted the life of others.

He said the department also would like to express its condolences to the family members on her passing, and hopes that the family of the deceased be given the strength to face their loss.

“We are calling on the public to make the late Sulimah Gilong an inspiration and role model.

“She was a nurse who was devoted to her service during her lifetime and continued to be virtuous after her passing,” he said.