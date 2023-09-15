Sibu Municipal Council to give away mooncakes during Sept 23 Mid-Autumn Festival Night

SIBU (Sept 15): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will be distributing between 400 and 500 mooncakes to members of the public around the Farley Supermarket area during the Mid-Autumn Festival Night on Sept 23.

Organising chairman Paul Teo said the event, in conjunction with the Mid-Autumn Festival, is jointly organised with Farley Supermarket.

“We will start our programme at 6pm at the Farley stage with an anti-rabies talk, followed by a dance performance and lantern distribution,” he told a press conference yesterday.

Other programmes include Miss Ethnic Creative and Chinese Traditional Fashion Show, lantern walkabout, and lion and dragon dance performance at the ‘I Love Sibu’ signboard.

“After the walkabout, we will be distributing the mooncakes to the members of the public,” Teo added.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting will be the event’s guest of honour.