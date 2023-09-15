S’wak believes Federation of Malaysia best agreement for fostering development, says acting TYT in Malaysia Day message

KUCHING (Sept 15): Sarawak has always believed in the Federation of Malaysia as the best agreement for fostering development within a larger, united nation, said acting Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar.

He said he was delighted that the leaders of the federal government recognised the importance of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), which granted greater autonomy to the region.

“I am also very pleased with the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who has made significant efforts to continue negotiations with the federal government so that the true spirit of MA63 can one day be realised,” he said in his Malaysia Day message issued by Astana Negeri today.

Asfia said one of the significant successes achieved under Abang Johari’s leadership was the implementation of a 5 per cent State Sales Tax (SST) on oil and gas from Petronas.

He added that the substantial revenue from the SST has been instrumental in financing critical infrastructure and essential facilities across Sarawak, including roads, bridges, water supply, electricity, housing, telecommunications, healthcare, education, and welfare.

“I was informed that up to April this year, Sarawak had received RM13.3 billion from SST since its implementation in January 2019.

“Therefore, appreciation must be extended to Abang Johari and his Cabinet members for their success in developing Sarawak to continue progressing through the Post Covid Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030. The aim is to ensure that Sarawak will achieve developed status by 2030,” he said.

As such, Asfia expressed confidence that under Abang Johari’s leadership, Sarawak will achieve Vision 2030 through PCDS 2030 as all necessary policies required to achieve developed status have been formulated and implemented.

With Sarawak recently declared by the United Nations as having reached high-income economic status, he said he was confident that Sarawak can achieve Vision 2030.

“This is indeed a remarkable achievement for Sarawak, and it is a significant historical moment as it coincides with this year’s Malaysia Day celebration,” he added.

“Once again, I would like to extend my warmest wishes for Malaysia Day 2023 to all Sarawakians and, in general, to the people of Malaysia.”