Talib Zulpilip leaves behind memorable legacy in the hearts of Bintulu folk

BINTULU (Sept 15): The passing of six-term Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip is a great loss to Sarawak, said Kemena assemblyman Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development said he was devastated to hear the sad news of Talib’s passing.

“We have lost a great leader and friend and of course it’s a great loss to PBB and GPS and may his soul rest in peace.

“A comrade who was quite close to me, whom I called ‘abang’ (brother) and he addressed me as ‘adinda’ (younger sibling),” said Dr Rundi, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak (PBB) senior vice president.

Former Bintulu Development Authority general manager Datu Mohidin Ishak said it was a sad day as the late Talib was one of his schoolmates at SK Orang Kaya Mohammad, Bintulu Government Secondary School, and then two years together at Tanjong Lobang School in Miri.

“Together getting the Colombo Plan scholarship to study at Dannevirke High School, New Zealand… Though we were at different universities, we were always in communication with each other.

“He graduated and returned to Sarawak a few years earlier than me. But we both served in the Sarawak civil service, he went further than me. I have lost a dear friend and brother,” he said.

Tajong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang said Talib was a great politician and he learnt a lot of political knowledge from him as a veteran politician and indeed a great loss to Sarawak.

Pang said Talib was one of the forces behind his success in winning the Tanjong Batu seat in the last state election.

Sarawak Bumiputera Chamber of Commerce Bintulu chairman Datuk Abdul Kadier Sahib said Talib was a man of great integrity, humble, friendly, reachable, and took the greatest attempt to attend to people’s invitation.

“My family and I are very sad to hear of his passing. May Allah forgive all his sins and meet him with the martyrs and forgive him in the garden of heaven,” he said.

Temenggong Datuk Barry Yek expressed his deepest condolences to Talib’s widow Datin Dr Zaliha Abdullah and family over his passing.

Local book writer Calvin Jemarang said he had a meeting with Talib at the Bintulu Airport last July.

“Datuk informed me that he actually had lineages going back to the Punan in Tatau. I was taken by surprise by what he told us.

“Then, I asked if he had time for a lengthy conversation. Datuk said, no problem. He said, before December would be ideal. So, he told me to text me what the questions are in advance, so he can be prepared. I did not know him personally that well. But I wish he had not gone too soon.

“Then, I personally text him, to make sure, he repeated what he told us. He did. May his soul rest in peace. I’m truly grateful for the support he had given in the publication of my book,” said Calvin.

Persatuan Penggerak Pelancongan Bintulu chairman Ismawi Ishak said the news came as a shock to the people of the Jepak state constituency as they were unaware of his illness and treatment in hospital.

“Personally I know the late YB Datuk Talib as I served in the PBB Jepak branch for six terms.

“He is a firm and principled leader and always served the people of the area in his spare time during his tenure as YB DUN Jepak.

“As Vaie’s son, I would like to express my deepest appreciation to the late Talib for leading the committee on the construction of the Vaie Language dictionary until it was successfully published by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka Cawangan Sarawak,” he said.

According to him, Talib is a leader who maintained integrity during his service until he was entrusted with the position of Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman).

Persatuan Anaq Vaie Bintulu president Pandi Suhaili said it was a great loss to Bintulu people and Vaie people as a whole.

“The services and his devotion during his time as Jepak assemblyman will be remembered forever,” he said.

Persatuan Anak Tatau chairman Mohammad Rizal Julaihi said Talib was a leader of high integrity and one of the elected representatives who visited his area and the people every week either in official ceremonies or visiting the families of the deceased and other ceremonies.

“A generous and quite friendly with people regardless of race and religion. Quite liked among all walks of life.

“Jepak Jaya is a legacy of YB Datuk for the people of DUN Jepak to help the people’s housing problems here.

“Hopefully the project and wishes of YB Datuk that have been implemented and will be implemented will benefit all the people of DUN Jepak,” said Rizal.