Talib Zulpilip passes away at 72

KUCHING (Sept 15): Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip has passed away, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Sarawak vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said.

He confirmed this when contacted after claims of the former assistant minister’s demise was shared on social media.

Shamsuddin Abdul Razak, the manager of Talib’s Jepak Service Centre in Bintulu, when contacted separately, said Talib had passed away at the Normah Medical Specialist Centre here.

Shamsuddin said Talib passed away at about 6pm and had been unwell.

He was 72.

