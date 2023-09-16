322 5G sites in Sarawak successfully completed, says Fahmi

KUCHING (Sept 16): A total of 322 out of 587 5G sites planned for Sarawak have been successfully completed, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said as of Aug 31, Malaysia had achieved 68.8 per cent of 5G network coverage in populated areas.

“My ministry, through Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), is committed to realising the government’s aspiration to achieve 80 per cent 5G coverage in populated areas by the end of this year, before the country switches to a 5G dual network model as early as January next year,” he said after launching the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) Community Day in Krokong, Bau today.

Fahmi said 864 4G telecommunications (telco) towers had been planned for Sarawak through Phase 1 of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela).

Up to the second quarter of this year, he said 213 towers had been completed and are operational, while the remaining 651 towers are scheduled to operate in stages until the third quarter of next year.

“In addition, as many as 3,689 out of 3,735 transmitter stations are ready; some have been upgraded to offer better services, while the remaining ones will be upgraded by end of this year,” he said.

Fahmi said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is targeting to expand fibre optics with enhanced internet broadband services to benefit 207,135 residential and business premises in Sarawak.

To date, he said as many as 106,331 premises had been provided with fibre optics, while the remaining 100,804 premises are expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of next year.

“There is indeed a positive impact through the implementation of Jendela in Sarawak. As of the second quarter of this year, 4G coverage has reached 87.52 per cent in populated areas,” he said.

He pointed out that Sarawak has been given the highest allocation, estimated at RM4.46 billion, under Jendela projects implemented by the federal government through MCMC.

Fahmi said the state government had facilitated improving telco infrastructure in Sarawak and this had helped the smooth implementation of Jendela.

He added that Jendela, which involves two phases, aims to increase coverage connectivity and the provision of quality Internet services for the benefit of the people, including the business sector.