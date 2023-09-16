Agong wishes happy 90th Malaysian Armed Forces Day

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16 ): In conjunction with the 90th Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) Day today, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah prayed that the ATM would continue to be a respected force on the international scene.

As the supreme commander of ATM, His Majesty commended and expressed deep appreciation for the services and sacrifices made by the present and former army personnel in protecting the country’s sovereignty and security.

“His Majesty wishes a happy 90th Malaysian Armed Forces Day to all members, veterans and all those who have served with the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“His Majesty also expressed his appreciation to the families of ATM members who were killed on duty while safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and security,” according to a post on the Istana Negara official Facebook today.

His Majesty prayed that their souls be blessed by Allah SWT and be placed among the pious.

The Malaysian Armed Forces Day is celebrated on Sept 16 every year and this year, the theme is “Kedaulatan Negara Tanggungjawab Bersama” (Country’s Sovereignty, A Joint Responsibility). – Bernama