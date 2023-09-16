Centexs gets RM30 mln boost from Putrajaya for green energy agenda

KUCHING (Sept 16): The Rural and Regional Development Ministry’s RM30 million fund will give a much-needed boost for the development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme at the Centre of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), said its minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also a deputy prime minister, said the initiative would serve as a catalyst in enhancing Centexs’ talent development and employability in the field of technology and clean energy.

He also told a press conference during his official visit to Centexs main campus in Santubong today that the fund was part of strategic efforts taken by the National TVET Council in furthering Malaysia’s energy transition roadmap towards green energy.

Ahmad Zahid, who also heads the National TVET Committee, pointed out that transforming the country into a regenerative clean energy expert workforce is one of the main national agenda towards sustainable development.

He also regarded Centexs as one of the leaders in producing a highly skilled workforce, and it had succeeded in putting Sarawak at the forefront of the hydrogen and solar energy industry.

Thus, he said forging cooperation with Centexs could further boost the transformation roadmap that meets the needs of the global energy industry.

As a sign of support and hope to see Centexs’ success in the TVET agenda in this country, I am happy to announce that the Unity Government has approved the allocation of RM30 million to Centexs Commercial for the youth across the country to come to study here at Centexs in Sarawak,” he said.

It is the funding cost for students from various courses… and also the development of laboratories and learning facilities for high-tech fields,” he said, while suggesting Centexs to expand its training programme in medical robotics and technology.

I also suggest having a course in robotics, apart from other new courses that lead towards high-tech communication… this will be able to provide new opportunities and potential,“ he added.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid said the fund reflected the Unity government’s commitment in supporting Sarawak’s aspiration to become a developed state by 2030.

Also present were his Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang, Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar and Centexs chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

State Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn and Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi also attended the programme.