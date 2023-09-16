Expand Malaysia Day celebration to national school level – Ewon

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): The Malaysia Day celebration should be expanded at the national school level to foster a sense of spirit and respect among Malaysians towards the event, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick.

Ewon who is the president of the United Progressive Kinabalu Organization (UPKO), emphasized that it is essential to enhance the vibrancy of Malaysia Day celebrations, like the National Day celebration.

In addition to expanding Malaysia Day celebrations at the school level, highlighting the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the establishment of the Federation of Malaysia in the History subject in schools is also necessary to nurture the true spirit of Malaysia, he said.

“In the context of Sabah, UPKO will continue to play a significant role in ensuring the successful implementation of the Malaysia Agreement 1963, which is the foundation of this nation.

“This includes our proposal to improve the History subject in schools to emphasize more content related to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the history of the formation of the Federation of Malaysia,” he added in a statement on Saturday.

Ewon, who is also the Penampang member of parliament and Kadamaian assemblyman, pointed out that in the 60 years since the establishment of Malaysia, the country has achieved numerous successes in various sectors.

“But we also acknowledge that there are still many issues and challenges that need to be addressed, including economic and infrastructural development. This development largely depends on how united, respectful and cooperative we can be as Malaysian citizens.

“Therefore, as the Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, I hope that unity among the races, cooperation and harmony can continue to be strengthened so that the future of Malaysia will be more progressive,” he said.