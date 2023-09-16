Fire destroys 4WD near Miri Airport

MIRI (Sept 16): A fire destroyed a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at Jalan Miri-Bintulu near Miri Airport around 11.45pm last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre said in a statement it received a distress call on the incident at 11.50pm.

A team of firefighters from the Miri fire station was sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 11.57pm, the operation commander reported that there was indeed a car engulfed in flames on the road shoulder.

“The firefighters immediately extinguished the fire and managed to control it at 12.08am,” Bomba said.

The department added the 4WD was 90 per cent burnt.

“Fortunately, there were no casualties in the incident,” it said.

The operation ended at 12.30am.