Lucky driver, teen daughter escape unhurt after 4WD crashes into house fence in Sibu

SIBU (Sept 16): A man and his 14-year-old daughter were lucky to escape unhurt after the four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a house fence here this morning.

In the accident around 9am, the man said he was driving on the right lane of Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg in the direction of town to pick up his wife and son when a car in the left lane suddenly cut in front of him.

To avoid crashing into the car, the driver said he swerved, which caused his 4WD to cross into the opposite lane of the dual carriageway.

He then lost control of the vehicle, which flipped and came to a halt when it crashed into the house fence and landed on the driver’s side.

The impact of the accident caused a section of the fence to collapse.

Separately, a motorcyclist was injured after her motorcycle skidded at the Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg-Jalan Palawan roundabout around 8am today.

According to the victim in her 20s, she suddenly lost control of the motorcycle due to slippery conditions caused by an oil spill.

Police closed the stretch to traffic while firefighters from the Sibu Central fire station used earth to cover the oil spill.

The road was later reopened to traffic.