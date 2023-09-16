MA63: Devolution of more rights will help Sarawak achieve high-income state’s goal, says SUPP man

KUCHING (Sept 16): The Unity Government should proceed with the devolution of more rights as contained in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) to enable Sarawak to become a high-income state, said Dato Sim Kiang Chiok.

In his Malaysia Day message, the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Stakan branch chairman said a strong Sarawak would, in turn, strengthen and benefit Malaysia.

“We have made much progress in restoring our autonomous rights under the MA63. Under Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, we have imposed sales tax on the export of petroleum products that has helped to increase our state’s annual revenue.

“The PM (Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has set up a special committee to restore all the rights under MA63 to Sarawak and Sabah, and this is progressing steadily.

“Of course, we would like the restoration (of rights) to be conducted carefully so that there will be no adverse disputation by the federal or state departments that are serving us,” he said.

Sim added that Sarawak had also asked for autonomy over health and education to be returned for better efficiency and consistency in their administration, adding he hoped Putrajaya would see to the return of these rights soon.

At the same time, he said Sarawakians are looking forward to the setting-up of the state’s own airline; commencement of the hydrogen-powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) system; more Yayasan Sarawak-run international schools; setting-up of the sovereign wealth fund; and more inclusive development and fair distribution of wealth.

“My hope is for Sarawak, together with the federal Unity Government, to be a prosperous, inclusive, peaceful and progressive autonomous state in Malaysia,” he said.