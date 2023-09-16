Ministry to suggest Starlink set up office in S’wak, help improve Internet access for rural folk

KUCHING (Sept 16): The Communications and Digital Ministry will approach the Starlink satellite internet service provider to consider setting up a customer service office here.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this is timely since Starlink satellite kits are in demand in Sarawak, where many rural folks require better access to the Internet.

“We will ask them to consider opening a customer service office in Kuching, Sarawak, but it’s up to them whether they want to open or not. We will convey our request,” he told a news conference after launching the Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) Community Day in Krokong, Bau today.

Fahmi said he learnt that some villages in Bau had been experiencing poor Internet connection, but Starlink satellites had helped this issue.

He said it would take several months for telecommunications (telco) towers erected in the district to begin operations.

“While waiting for the telco towers to be operational, MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) has used Starlink satellite devices to provide Internet access to residents in rural villages, with a 200Mbps speed.

“More than 55 devices were accessing the Internet from the Starlink devices, but the speed remained at 200Mbps,” he said, adding Starlink satellites come with an accessibility of a 100-metre radius.

Due to the limitation, he said some quarters had requested the radius be extended.

He pledged that his ministry and MCMC would examine such requests to improve internet connectivity for rural communities.

Operated by Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, Starlink uses low earth orbit (LEO) satellites to offer high speed broadband at a lower latency compared to regular satellite broadband services.

In the Krokong area, Fahmi said the Internet speed offered by PEDi was 20Mbps.

He said he had requested for the speed to be upgraded to 100Mbps soon.

“I hope that with faster internet connection at PEDi, more residents in Bau will be able to benefit from this PEDi. Rural folk can take advantage of PEDi for e-commerce or digitalisation endeavours,” he added.

In his speech earlier, Fahmi said 133 PEDi are operating in Sarawak, while another 23 new PEDi are being implemented – Kuching (8), Sibu (3), Simunjan (2), as well as one each in Belaga, Betong, Bintulu, Daro, Gedong, Lawas, Saratok, Sebauh, Sebuyau, and Telang Usan.

In Bau alone, he said there are seven PEDi operating – PEDi Krokong, PEDi Kampung Bogag, PEDi Kampung Serasot, PEDi Kampung Skio, PEDi Kampung Sibuluh, PEDi Tanjung Bowang, and PEDi Kampung Peninjau Baru.

He said PEDi Krokong had registered 1,298 members.

Through PEDi Sibuluh, he said entrepreneur Monica Busut had successfully sold handicraft products.

He said Monica’s success could inspire others to take advantage of PEDi’s service.

“Monica has successfully increased her revenue from RM200 to RM2,000 per month. Her success is the best evidence of the government’s approach in making PEDi a catalyst centre for digital economy to increase the income of the locals,” he added.