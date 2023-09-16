Miri MP: National Month events in schools a reflection of unity in diversity

MIRI (Sept 16): The National Month celebration in schools is an occasion for students of all racial and religious backgrounds to gather together to celebrate nationhood, says Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

According to him, for Sarawak, the event reflects unity in diversity as schools in the state comprise students of different faiths.

“This celebration is a fitting tribute to the racial and religious harmony in Sarawak, where students of various faiths can study together whether in Missionary schools, Chinese-aided schools or government schools.

“We must all appreciate the spirit of unity and harmony which is the foundation of our country’s success. In the midst of challenges and various differences, we remain as one nation,” he said when officiating at the closing of the National Month 2023 celebration at SMK St Joseph, here yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said he would continue prioritising funding for school-related programmes and facilities, including the welfare of students.

He said he had strived to source for and allocate funds to meet requests submitted by schools to his office.

This included an allocation of RM107,500 for SMK St Joseph to upgrade the school canteen under Projek Mesra Rakyat, and annual allocation of RM50,000 for the maintenance of aided schools.

Also present at the function were SMK St Joseph Miri principal Peter Use Lenjau, school management board chairman Sylvester Lim Poh Sing, parent-teacher association chairman Mathew Silek, and alumni association chairman Gerald Goh.