More local retailers encouraged to join Rahmah Sales programme

KUCHING (Sept 16): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Costs of Living (KPDN) encourages more local retailers to take part in the Rahmah Sales programme, as part of fulfilling their corporate social responsibility (CSR).

KPDN head of trade development section Liew Hui Chang said the retail industry players could help the consumers during these difficult times by bringing down prices of goods and services.

“By joining the Rahmah Sales programme, participating retailers will receive good reviews and comments from their customers and the local community and this will increase their reputation in general.

“Retailers should be both business-oriented and people-oriented by giving back to the community through their CSR efforts,” she said when met by Utusan Borneo during the Rahmah Sales programme taking place in conjunction with this year’s Malaysia Day celebration at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya here, yesterday.

Many shoppers could be seen purchasing and bringing home beverages, foodstuff such as onions, sugar, flour and cooking oil, as well as general household items like toothpaste and toiletries.

The programme’s first-day concluded at 6pm yesterday, and today, it runs from 9am to 9.30pm, or while stocks last.

According to Liew, the programme is designed to help at least 1,500 families in the surrounding areas.

He said the ministry would carry out similar sales programme twice a month in selected areas, and the latest information could be obtained through its official Facebook page or the ministry’s.

He added that another Rahmah Sales programme, jointly run by CCK, would take place at Dewan Hikmah in Petra Jaya tomorrow (Sept 17).

It is estimated that some 150 supermarkets, mini supermarkets and other retailers have agreed to become the ministry’s strategic partners to host the Rahmah Sales programmes across Sarawak.

One of the shoppers, Alai Lai, 37, went to the Rahmad Sales with his family to get some kitchen essentials, which he said were much cheaper than the market price.

“This is the first time I visit a Rahmah Sales because I live nearby – my wife told me about it, she found out about it from the ministry’s Facebook page,” he said.

Musa Rambli, a retiree, hailed the Rahmah Sales as ‘a good move’, and should be carried out every month to help individuals who did not have stable income.

“The prices of various items at Rahmah Sales are very different because they are much cheaper. I learn about this from a WhatsApp group, where some friends share about it.

“I only manage to buy some household items. I want to get some rice too but they have run out of stocks,” he said.