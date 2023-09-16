MP eyes sponsoring Starlink broadband system for Julau longhouses

KAPIT (Sept 16): Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng hopes longhouses in his constituency that do not yet have Internet will have access next year with the installation of the Starlink satellite broadband.

According to him, there are about 600 longhouses in Julau and about half of them do not have Internet access.

“It is not expensive to install the Starlink system, since it is slightly over RM200 per installation to be shared by all the occupants of a longhouse.

“I plan to sponsor the Starlink system to connect them because wireless connectivity is a necessity now, considering children’s education and also for adults to communicate with one another,”said Sng, revealing that he had discuss the issue of Internet access with Communications and Digital Minister Ahmad Fahmi Fadzil.

Operated by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s aerospace company SpaceX, Starlink uses low earth orbit satellites to offer high speed broadband at a lower latency compared to regular satellite broadband services.

Speaking at the Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners’ Association (KCROA) Mooncake Celebration, Sng said the Starlink installation was one of two plans he had for his constituency for next year.

The other one, he said, was to raise the incentives for students entering institutions of higher learning (IPTs) under his ‘Larry Sng Education Fund’, from RM500 to RM700 per recipient.

“I plan to increase my higher studies one-off education assistance to students to help cover their registration, transport, uniform and other expenses. As you know, the cost of living keeps on increasing,” he said, before handing out the incentives.

At the event, Sng also announced a donation of RM5,000 to the KCROA.