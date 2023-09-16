No baby snatching at Sabah government hospitals – director

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 16): The Sabah Health Department on Saturday denied there is any stateless baby snatching activity at government hospitals in the state.

Its director, Dr Asits Sanna, said this in a statement following an article published by a national portal titled: “Baby snatching: How stateless mums lose their infants in Sabah hospital” on September 15.

“For information, the department has carried out an investigation immediately and found that the allegations are not true and did not happen in any Ministry of Health (MOH) hospital in Sabah.

“Every patient who seeks treatment at any health facility will be given fair treatment based on the provisions of existing laws and regulations in Malaysia.

“For cases of abandoned or neglected babies and children, the hospital will refer to the Child Protection Officer (child protector) in accordance with the provisions under the Children’s Act 2001 (Act 611),” he said.

Following the article, Dr Asits said that a police report was made on Saturday at the Lahad Datu District Police Headquarters to deny the allegation and for further action.

The department, he said, also guarantees to give full cooperation to the authorities if any investigation is carried out.

“The State Health Department takes serious note of the allegations and assures all customers at any facilities, that their safety and welfare are our priority.

“This department is also committed to investigating all allegations received in order to improve the quality of our services,” he added.