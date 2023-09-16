On Malaysia Day, Suhakam calls for government to set up Children’s Commission

KUCHING (Sept 16): It is timely to form a Children’s Commission to advocate for and enhance the rights of vulnerable children in Malaysia as the country celebrates its 60th anniversary today, said the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam).

Suhakam Children’s Commissioner Dr Farah Nini Dusuki said a Children’s Commission endowed with the function and mandate enshrined in a specific Act will become a body with the responsibility to advocate for and enhance the rights of child, specifically children of vulnerable communities, including persons with disabilities and rural communities in Sabah and Sarawak.

“Thus, OCC (Office of the Children’s Commission) would like to appeal to have the gift for all children in Malaysia to be presented as the testimony of Malaysia Day that has been overdue,” she said in a statement today.

Since the establishment of the OCC in 2019, Farah said the highest complaints received by the office have been child protection issues – from sexual offences, abuse, and negligence.

The complaints of sexual assault were chronically critical on account of the traditional resolution of problems done through the payment of penance (village mode), sodomy committed against students by teachers, and a few sexual and physical abuse cases against children in shelter homes, she said.

“These are the few cases that were being reported, not to mention the cases that went unreported,” she pointed out.

Farah said the abovementioned cases were successfully channelled and acted on by the relevant authorities owing to the OCC’s role and function as an oversight body in coordinating all relevant parties to uphold justice and protect children.

However, she said the office would continue to work restrictively if it is still inadequately resourced, non-independent, and with deficiency in capacity and complaint system.

“Henceforth, the establishment of an independent Children’s Commission with its Act is crucial in protecting and promoting the rights of all children in Malaysia holistically and systematically,” she added.

To date, more than 50 countries have established their respective oversight bodies for children.

Farah said these are not only limited to national level, namely New Zealand and Norway, but they could also be found at the local level such as in Australia and the United States of America, considering the local context.

“Despite its children’s population being lower than Malaysia, New Zealand and Australia are bequeathed with various oversight bodies for the rights of the child at the national and local level, demonstrating the placement of children’s rights at the heart of every development in the countries,” she added.