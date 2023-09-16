PDP Nangka service centre at Jalan Permai to open next month

SIBU (Sept 16): Representatives of Democratic Progressive Party (PDP) Nangka branch gathered at Jalan Permai today to witness the installation of the signage for Nangka state constituency service centre.

Among those present were PDP Nangka chairman Councillor Teo Eng Ing Poh, Penghulu Ting Hua Ku, PDP Youth Bawang Assan leader Councillor Joshua Ting and PDP Nangka secretary Ho Kok Munting.

The service centre would be operational next month, said Ho.

He added that the establishment of the service centre was at the request of the Sarawak Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister I Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, who is Nangka assemblyman.

“This service centre will provide services to the residents of this area. As you already know, this area also has many (PDP-GPS) voters,” Ho told reporters here.