Premier: OMO never repealed, should co-exist with PDA in the spirit of Federation of Malaysia

KUCHING (Sept 16): Sarawak’s Oil and Mining Ordinance (OMO) 1958 and Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA 1974) should co-exist in the spirit of the Federation of Malaysia, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that the coexistence of the two laws serve a crucial role in the development of oil resources not only in Sarawak but the whole nation.

According to him, the state’s oil mining ordinance had never been repealed to make way for the Petroleum Development Act 1974 (PDA 1974).

He said in fact, the state’s oil mining law had been established way before the formation of the Federation of Malaysia in 1963.

“The OMO 1958 has existed before the establishment of Malaysia which was enacted in 1958. It will continue to exist to control the development of oil resources in Sarawak.

“The OMO 1958 and PDA 1974 should co-exist in the spirit of our partnership for the interests of the state as well as the nation. If Sarawak and Sabah are prosperous, Malaysia is also prosperous,” he said during the national-level Malaysia Day celebration at Stadium Perpaduan here tonight.

