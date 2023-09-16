Premier: Sarawak to host International World Water Congress, Exhibition in 2028

KUCHING (Sept 16): Sarawak will be hosting the International World Water Congress and Exhibition in 2028, announced Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this has proved that Malaysia, in particular Sarawak, has made a significant contribution to the Asian region.

“I am happy to announce that Sarawak has made history for Malaysia and Asia. Sarawak has been selected to host the International World Water Congress and Exhibition in 2028, after presenting its bid for the event at Bordeaux, France.

“Indeed this is another significant milestone especially during our 60th Malaysia Day celebration which all Malaysians can be proud of,” he said at the national-level Malaysia Day celebration at Stadium Perpaduan here tonight.

Elaborating further, Abang Johari believed that this world congress will enable Sarawak to position itself as a regional hub for sustainability and innovation in the global water industry.

He also said the congress would bring greater economic outcomes as the congress will attract 10,000 participants from 80 countries.

“This world congress is a world congress and it is a legacy that will spearhead regional collaboration for Asean,” he said.

Abang Johari also said that the congress will be held at the newly expanded Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK).

“The congress is expected to attract 10,000 from 80 countries at the newly expanded BCCK in 2028.”