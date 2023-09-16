Queen happy, proud ‘roti canai’ is world’s No. 1 bread

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 16): Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah is happy and proud that “roti canai”, which is a favourite food of Malaysians, was recently named the best bread in the world by international food guide website TasteAtlas.

Through a post on Istana Negara Facebook today, Tunku Azizah also congratulated Malaysians for making “roti canai” the world’s number one bread, defeating India with its “roti naan, and Europe, which is known for producing the best pastries in the world.

“Roti canai is also a favourite food of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong (Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah),” according to the post.

Through a post on Instagram last Sunday, TasteAtlas announced that Malaysian roti canai ranked first in the Top 50 ‘Best Bread in the World’ list after getting the highest score of 4.9 out of 5.0 based on user reviews.

This is not TasteAtlas’ first recognition of the Malaysian roti canai.

In July this year, roti canai was named the best flatbread in the world, while in September last year, it was awarded as the best street food in the world by the international site. – Bernama