Sarawak, Sabah models of unity in diversity, says social activist

KUCHING (Sept 16): Peninsular Malaysians can and should learn from the people of Sarawak and Sabah about the meaning of unity in diversity towards becoming more a more tolerant society, says veteran social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

The Malaysian Unity Foundation trustee said the two regions are “practical and visible examples” of unity in diversity, where diverse ethnic groups are able to live, learn, work and play together harmoniously.

He said Malaysians of different ethnic origins must always be conscious of the need to have mutual respect for one another when it comes to the sensitivities of other religions and cultures, for the sake of interracial harmony.

“In all three regions, the community is multicultural and diverse. This is an advantage if we can leverage on the different strengths of the various regions and communities coming together as one to create a strong Malaysian nation.

“Inclusiveness of all communities is key to developing unity,” he said in his Malaysia Day message.

Lee said the challenge now is how to foster national unity between Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah.

“It is not just about what the government is doing or not doing, but rather what all Malaysians are doing every day to accept, celebrate and harness our diversity.”

He said Sept 16 – the day when the three regions officially joined hands to become one nation – is a day to reflect on the sacrifices of Malaysia’s forefathers in putting the country on the world map.

“Independence, peace, social acceptance and religious freedom are something we should all be thankful for. A historic day like this should rekindle the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of all Malaysians.”

On the future of the country, Lee wished for a Malaysia where the concept of fairness to all is real, where no group is marginalised, and where support and opportunities are provided on the basis of need and merit.

He also wished for a Malaysia that embraces its diversity of ethnicities, religions and beliefs, and to be inclusive and build mutual respect and acceptance into a solid foundation of trust and cohesiveness.

In doing so, Lee said the people will be more proud to identify themselves as Malaysians, and less by race, religion, geography or socio-economic background.

“There is a long road ahead for our nation, and it is important for us to ensure that a multiracial Malaysia continues to be a country that has a conducive and encouraging environment for Malaysians to develop their potential to the fullest,” he said.