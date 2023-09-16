Sg Tutoh Kiput community to get long-awaited new longhouse on flood-free site

MIRI (Sept 16): The long-awaited dream of the Kiput community in Sungai Tutoh, Baram to build a new longhouse on a flood-free site will be realised soon.

The project for the new longhouse named Kampung Kiput in Tebuing was launched here last night.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala, who officiated at the event, praised the community’s decision to relocate.

“This is indeed a historic moment for the Kiput community as it is the beginning of a new longhouse, which will be built at Tebuing area.

“Very beautiful place you have chosen for your new kampung,” he said.

Gerawat recalled that in July 2017, riverbank erosion occurred affected 23 units of the 74-door longhouse.

He said during his visit to the longhouse soon after learning about the incident, the situation was worrying.

“I requested the Public Works Department (JKR) to do something and they did gabion walls as riverbank protection.

“JKR had also brought in their soil specialist to do investigation,” he said.

Based on the specialist’s findings, Gerawat said he recommended villagers relocate and find a new site as the existing site is flood-prone and there is a possibility of riverbank erosion recurring.

“While we were discussing on this, at the same time our Premier (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg) had given approval to build a road from Miri to Marudi and to Long Panai, which will pass the Tebuing area.

“That is why I told the work committee for this longhouse that their decision to relocate to the Tebuing area was right because not only is the new site flood-free and erosion-free, there will be a road to their longhouse,” he explained.

In future, he said, with the road built, other facilities such as electricity, water supply, and telecommunications would reach the community.

He also reminded the Kiput community to stay united.

“Even though you are a small community, when you unite as one, your voice would be heard. We must remain united so that we can make an impact,” he said.

Among those present at the function were Miri Deputy Resident Juan Abit, Marudi District Officer Belayong Pok, village chief Moses Belulok, and organising chairman Dr Robinson Tuah.