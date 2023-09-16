St Matthias Lady Chapel Tudan receives RM100,000 from Unifor to renovate fence

MIRI (Sept 16): The St Matthias Lady Chapel at Tudan Desaras here has received a RM100,000 allocation from the Unit For Other Religions (Unifor), Sarawak Premier’s Department.

The allocation was handed over to the Anglican chapel personally by Senadin assemblyman Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin. He said the allocation had been requested for the purpose of renovating the chapel’s new fence.

In addition to handing over the Unifor allocation, Lee also officiated St Matthias Lady Chapel 2023 Charity Sales which was held at the chapel’s compound today.

The charity event in conjunction with Malaysia Day was held to raise funds to build a new room for Sunday school classes at the chapel.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Transport Sarawak in his address reminded Anglicans to always maintain their good relations with other races and religions.

“In conjunction with the celebration of Malaysia Day, we want the people of various races and religions in this state to remain united and live in peace. We must all play our part to maintain this existing unity,” he said.

He also assured that he will always be present to provide support for events organised by the church, including the charity sale.

Present during the event were Fr Villy Velin, who received the Unifor allocation, as well as the chapel’s committee and the charity sales organising committee.