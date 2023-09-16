S’wak Teachers Union stands behind call by Wan Junaidi to include MA63 as history subject

SIBU (Sept 16): Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) welcomes the proposal by Dewan Negara President Tan Sri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar to include the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) as a history subject in the nation’s education syllabus.

STU president Kullin Djayang said many important events contained in MA63 needed to be known and passed down to the people, especially the new generation.

“All these agreements and the correct historical facts played by Sarawak leading up to the formation of the Federation of Malaysia should be clearly understood by the people to avoid any dispute in future,” he said in a press statement.

Kullin said the new generation should know the most basic things such as the important dates of the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.

“The people should know clearly and differentiate the three important dates – July 22, Aug 31 and Sept 16 – and their connection leading up to the formation of the Federation of Malaysia.”

Moreover, Kullin said the history lessons related to MA63 would also instil in the people open acceptance and create a feeling of mutual respect among them.

“It is also to avoid these facts being dominated and modified by certain parties for their political interest.”

Commenting further, Kullin said the emphasis on and the essence of MA63 also needed to be better understood and accepted by students so as to foster closer understanding and cooperation between the people in the three regions of the Federation of Malaysia.

“The new generations should be exposed to the truth so as to avoid any unnecessary disputes from occurring in the future. Let all Sarawakians know more about their rights and roles.”

Kullin observed that the content of the History subject so far was limited and contained confusing facts.

“As such, with accurate facts in relation to the MA63, it will bring about a better understanding on the history of the country.”