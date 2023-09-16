Taib back in Sarawak after recuperating in Turkey

KUCHING (Sept 16): The Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud has returned to the state today after being overseas for about two months.

It was learnt that the Head of State had arrived this afternoon.

Taib, 87, was previously in Istanbul, Turkey recuperating from a surgery.

During his absence, State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Speaker Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar had been appointed the acting Head of State from Aug 16 to Sept 17.

Prior to this, Taib’s private secretary, Junih Salleh Ahmad, in a statement on Aug 3, refuted claims about his deteriorating condition, saying that Taib would return home with the approval of his doctors.

Subsequently, Raghad had shared a video on social media of Taib at a seaside café in a foreign country.

On July 21, Taib said in his Sarawak Day message that he was in good health and resting overseas, and that he would return to the state once he was released by his doctor.

Taib, who was chief minister from March 26, 1981 to February 28, 2014, was appointed the Head of State on March 1, 2014.