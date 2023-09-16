Talib Zulpilip laid to rest at Semariang Muslim cemetery

KUCHING (Sept 16): The remains of Jepak assemblyman Datuk Talib Zulpilip was laid to rest at the Semariang Muslim cemetery in Petra Jaya around 10.30pm last night (Sept 25).

Earlier, around 7.40pm, his remains were taken from the Normah Medical Centre to the Raudhatul Sakinah Complex, a one-stop centre for the management of Muslim burial and funeral service, in Semariang.

A funeral prayer was performed at the complex led by Sarawak Chief Imam Datuk Mustapha Kamal Abdul Rahman.

The state’s top leadership, the acting Yang Dipertua Negeri Sarawak Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar and Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg were among those present to pay their last respects.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki and Federal Health Deputy Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari described the late Talib as a dedicated corruption fighter and an important figure in Sarawak.

“He was given the responsibility to be the first minister to head the Ministry in the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department (Integrity and Ombudsman) in 2017.

“Yes, he is remembered as someone who fought corruption in Sarawak, and because of his high integrity, I gave him the task of leading the ombudsman system in Sarawak,” Abang Johari said when met by reporters at Raudhatul Sakinah Complex.

He also recollected Talib’s contribution especially in the development of his beloved hometown, Bintulu.

“He had contributed a lot, gave many ideas to the development of Jepak Jaya, which is located in the Bintulu section, through the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA).

“He became an advisor to the state government, to monitor the development of the area…I, on behalf of the government and the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), conveyed our condolences over his departure.

“Sarawak has lost a man of great service,” he said.

According to the late Talib’s private secretary Ayu Sulaiman, he had been unwell for some time due to several complications on the kidney, liver, heart and diabetes.

He is survived by his wife Datin Dr Zaliha Abdullah, four children and four grandchildren.