To celebrate Malaysia Day, Christians in Sibu gather to pray for country

SIBU (Sept 16): Around 100 Christians from various denominations gathered at St Mary’s of the Divine Mercy Church here this morning for the Malaysia Day Prayer Service 2023.

Organised by the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) Sibu branch and hosted by the Catholic Church, the theme for the service was ‘Blessed be the name of the Lord forever’.

In his Malaysia Day message, St Mary’s of the Divine Mercy Church rector Revd Father Paul Chee Haw Pau urged the people to continue to pray for good and responsible leaders and for their good health in bringing this nation forward.

He said Malaysians have gone through various ups and downs for the past 60 years, but have continued to remain strong in their commitment to building a strong nation.

“Looking back, we Malaysians have always been thankful to God for all the blessings. If you pay attention to the news, Malaysia is still a blessed country.

“Yes, we do have tensions in politics, economy, and religion in the country, but we have to thank God for the peace and stability that we are enjoying,” he stressed.

The service included readings from the Bible and an Intercessory Prayer.

ACS Sibu branch chairman the Venerable Archdeacon Joseph Dusit Ijau led the opening and closing prayers.

Bishop Emeritus Dominic Su Haw Chiu from the Catholic Church gave the final blessing.