Ugak pledges to up grant for SDNU in 2024

KUCHING (Sept 16): The Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) can expect an increase in grants from Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong for its social and operational activities next year.

He pledged to increase the funds to RM30,000 after he handed over a cheque for RM20,000 to SDNU president Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom today for the organisation’s activities this year.

Ugak, who is also SDNU Senior Vice President, said he will try to ask Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for a special fund for the benefit of Dayak-based associations to further their socio-economic activities.

In this respect, he urged SDNU to come up with a working paper to make the request to the federal government.

Mawan, who is Pakan assemblyman, thanked Ugak for the grant and advice.

SDNU, as a social forum, is active and proudly functioning as one of the major platforms providing a sense of belonging to the Dayak people, he said.

SDNU also has more than 50 branches and two wings – the Women Division and Youth wing.

Mawan said SDNU will be holding a fundraising dinner here on Nov 18, 2023. More information will be announced later on.

An organising working committee has been set up on the matter.