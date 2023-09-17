Association grateful to ‘support’ of clans for building extension

SIBU (Sept 17): Sarawak Central Chiang Hsia Huang Clan Association chairman Wong Ing Hong has said the RM4 million building extension project was just the part of development programmes intiated by the association.

He assured they will continue to work hard to promote various activities and services rendered by the association.

“We will uphold the spirit of unity, innovation, collaboration and win-win exchanges and cooperation with other affiliated associations to jointly promote the development of our association,” he added.

Wong was speaking at the opening of the building new extension project yesterday.

The renovation project included the installation of an elevator to provide convenience to members, especially the elderly, when they attend activities of the association.

Other new facilities included an auditorium, offices, a conference room, a cultural hall and a reception room.

The lounge was further equipped with enhanced power supply and a fire alarm system.

“Today’s inauguration marks the commissioning of all these facilities,” he said.

He also remarked that the building stood as a beautiful landmark due to its location right smack in the Central Business District (CBD) area.

“It was through the hard work of everyone that we are able to come up with this expansion project,” he added while paying tribute to the “generous support” from various clans and associations.

Among those attending the event were Sarawak Central Chiang Hsia Huang Clan Association adviser Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh, president Sir Dato Sri Wong Kie Yik and secretary Wong Sing Wong.