Awg Tengah: Tebedu ICQS, Ba Kelalan CIQ among entry points given priority for upgrading of facilities

KUCHING (Sept 17): Several entry points at the Sarawak-Indonesia border have been given priority for the upgrading and improvement of facilities, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said among those that have been identified for this are the Tebedu-Entikong Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex and Ba Kelalan-Long Midang Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex.

“It is hoped that this will be implemented firstly, in the aspect of security and secondly, we want to improve in terms of development in the border area.

“Thirdly, we want to ease the cross-border trade between Malaysia and Indonesia,” he told reporters when met after officiating the Simunjan Festival 2023 and Simunjan Kitchen in Simunjan here today.

He was asked to comment on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement at the Malaysia Day celebrations on Saturday night that additional funds worth more than RM1 billion will be allocated to develop infrastructure at the border of Sarawak and Sabah with Kalimantan, Indonesia.

He added that Sarawak also intends to construct roads for border security.

Awang Tengah, who is International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister, hoped that bigger allocations will continue to be given to Sarawak to increase the ICQS.

“There are many locations in Sarawak, but we had to list down those that are of priority first.

“Hopefully in the future, bigger allocations will be given to us to update and construct ICQS,” he said.

On the Simunjan Festival, Awang Tengah is confident that the event can promote Simunjan district so that it remains relevant to the community, in addition to encouraging local residents to be actively involved in driving the growth of the district.

He also said that Simunjan Kitchen served as an opportunity to uplift local entrepreneurs, particularly those in Simunjan district.

This, he said, was in line with the core function of the Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment, which is to develop the capacity and capability of small, medium enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurs.

“I believe the opportunities and platforms provided through this eight-day Simunjan Festival can generate economic returns and positive investment returns, not only for entrepreneurs but also for local residents in Simunjan such as homestay operators, small traders, service providers and others,” he added.

Also present were State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor Datuk Naroden Majais, and Simunjan assemblyman Awla Dris.