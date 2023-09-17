DPM Zahid: Putrajaya to mull over requests to improve infrastructure in Sebuyau

KUCHING (Sept 17): The federal government will consider the various requests for infrastructure improvement in the Sebuyau district, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, Ahmad Zahid said he had been briefed by state Minister of Utility and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi on the various issues requiring urgent attention in the district.

Some of the issues are the reconstruction of SK Haji Bujang Sebangan and SMK Sebuyau, a police station, a fire station and the large-scale replanting of coconut.

“I will personally submit the requests for the rebuilding of the schools to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the Education Ministry,” said the Minister of Rural and Regional Development when officiating the ‘Program Santuni Rakyat’ at SK Haji Bujang Sebangan in Sebuyau today.

Ahmad Zahid pointed out the building of a new Sebuyau district police headquarters had already been approved while the request for a new fire station had been submitted to the Ministry of Local Government Development.

As for the commercial replanting of coconut, he said he had offered a replanting scheme to Julaihi where the best and latest coconut variety, the Matag coconut, should be planted.

This new variety, he said, allows higher production which will indirectly contribute to higher earnings for the local community.

During the programme, he also allocated RM10 million for the construction of a GiatMara skills training institution for the Sebuyau district.