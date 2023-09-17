Fahmi impressed with national-level Malaysia Day celebration in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 17) The national-level Malaysia Day celebration at Stadium Perpaduan here this year has been impressive with a dazzling display of performances signifying unity in a diverse country, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Besides that, Fahmi said the speeches of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim were particularly meaningful as both yearned for a brighter future for the country.

“For me personally, this is the first time I oversee the celebration and its very meaningful. I will never forget (this experience),” he said to reporters after the celebration at Stadium Perpaduan last night.

Adding on, Fahmi pointed out the public response towards the celebration was overwhelming with the stadium packed with a crowd of over 5,000, not including those watching it outside the stadium on LED screen and from home.

On a separate matter, Fahmi said he plans to include ‘Keretapi Sarong’ programme into the activities calendar for the National Month celebration next year.

The programme is about individuals donning their traditional costumes when travelling on public transport to showcase their cultural heritage.

Fahmi also expressed his gratitude to all media personnel for providing coverage to activities organised during the National Month.