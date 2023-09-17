Former LDP Youth chief supports Warisan

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 17): Former Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Youth chief Jimmy Lai on Sunday declared his strong support for Parti Warisan (Warisan) Sabah.

Jimmy, in a statement opined that Warisan has always championed the rights and interests of Sabah as outlined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I strongly support the leadership of Warisan President Datuk Seri Panglima Mohd Shafie Apdal, especially his stance in advocating for the rights and interests of Sabah,” he said.

According to Jimmy, Shafie’s struggle and position are highly valuable, as the latter is fearless in expressing his views and is committed to fighting for the rights and interests of the people of Sabah.

“He deserves full support from the people of Sabah. As residents of this state, we want leaders who are honest, brave in defending the rights of Sabahans, and reject extremist ideologies. For this reason, my team and I will provide full support to Shafie and Warisan,” he said.

He noted that Sabah needs a truly local political party that stands with the people of the state without depending on any political party from Peninsular Malaysia.

Jimmy was of the opinion that only through this approach can the rights and interests of the people of Sabah be effectively protected.

Jimmy claimed that Sabahan leaders who simply follow directives from central leaders will not be on the side of the people and this will not benefit the rakyat.

“They may gain the power they desire, but in the end, they will lose the trust and support of the people,” he said.