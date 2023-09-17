Inaugural Malaysia Day Community Fun Run in Kuching draws 1,200 participants

KUCHING (Sept 17): The inaugural Malaysia Day Community Fun Run received a good response with around 1,200 participants making the healthy event a success today.

The 5km run was jointly organised by the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and Farley Foundation at Farley Supermarket, Jalan Penrissen here.

Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, who performed the flag-off ceremony, said he was delighted to see runners of all races and ages coming together to support the event.

“This is not only to create awareness of health but also social interaction which we all need. All races come together, run, walk, eat and play together, this is the spirit that we have to keep up.

“Participants of all races, young and old, come as early as 5am to participate in this run while a lot of other people are still sleeping. Running is a fun way to lose weight, stay fit and healthy.

“To realise a smart city, not only do we need smart people but we need smart and healthy people,” he said when representing Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian at the event.

Wee lauded the state Bomba for organising an exhibition in conjunction with the run to create awareness of fire safety among the community.

He observed that a lot of people did not understand the functions and roles of various government departments.

He said, for instance, some complainants would channel failed street lights to the city council, while the agency responsible for the issue is Syarikat Sesco Berhad.

He was quick to add that the city council would still help divert the problems brought to its attention to the relevant authorities for further action.

“At the same time, we also educate the public. As a city council, we need to work closely with everyone and when we receive complaints, we channel them to the relevant authorities,” he said.

Wee said his council would continue working closely with all authorities for the sake of the people.

“Do not just provide lip service. You can shout a thousand times but nothing will happen if there is no action. So it is very important for us to work together as accusing each other doesn’t work.

“We try to do whatever we can and welcome constructive comments. I hope all citizens and the public will not tolerate or allow people to create hatred among us,” he added.

Earlier, Sarawak Bomba director Datu Khirudin Drahman said this marked the first time his department jointly organised the community fun run.

“This is to not just promote healthy lifestyle but also create awareness of fire safety. Let’s equip ourselves with knowledge on how to prevent fire,” he said, also extending appreciation to all individuals who supported the event.

Among those present was Farley Foundation chairman Eijing Lau.