Kembara Kenali Borneo: PM Anwar will address requests by S’wakians, Sabahans in letters, petitions to King

KUCHING (Sept 16): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has assured that he will address all requests made by the people of Sarawak and Sabah, which were conveyed via letters and petitions to the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during the recent Kembara Kenail Borneo.

Speaking during the Malaysia Day celebration at Stadium Perpaduan here tonight, Anwar shared his encounter with the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, who was deeply moved by the affection and support of the people from both Borneon states.

“Last Thursday, I met with Yang Di-Pertuan Agong, and His Majesty was still very impressed, speaking with deep emotion, tears in his eyes, stunned and touched by the love shown by the people to them.

“Resulting from this, I, as the Prime Minister, have also placed significant responsibility on my shoulders after receiving all the letters sent to Yang Di-Pertuan Agong during the expedition.

“Such is the love of the people, and I must bear the heavy burden,” he said.

He went on to assert that every relevant ministries and departments would be mobilised to examine all the requests contained in those letters.

“I want to give assurance, God willing, I will direct all machinery to examine each letter and we will try to resolve them as best as we can.

“Those that are left behind, those that are challenging, I will send them to the Chief Minister of Sabah and the Premier of Sarawak,” he said.