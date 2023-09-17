Lee: Inculcate patriotism, love for country in children from preschool level

MIRI (Sept 17): Patriotism and love for the country should be instilled from a young age through education, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The Transport Minister added continuous efforts to promote patriotism should begin at the preschool level.

“I hope the promotion of patriotism can be strengthened to instil a sense of national pride in Malaysian children from a young age,” he said in his address at the Malaysia Day Colouring Contest at Miri City Council (MCC) Lutong Community Library yesterday.

The Senadin assemblyman said children at the preschool level should learn about their country’s history and the diverse cultures.

Teaching children about the country’s history would give the children a sense of pride for the nation and its heritage, he added.

He shared this could include the teaching of national symbols, the flag and the national anthem – which be done through stories, songs, and other activities.

Meanwhile, he said the people of Sarawak must appreciate the racial and ethnic diversity that makes the state so distinctive from other states in Malaysia.

“Sarawak is a multi-racial society, which makes Sarawak unique and attractive to others. We should be proud of it; even the prime minister is impressed with our harmony and culture despite our diversity,” he said.