Man swept away by strong river current in Ulu Skrang found drowned

KUCHING (Sept 17): A 25-year-old man who went missing Saturday while bathing at Sungai Belaie Ulu Skrang in Sri Aman, was found drowned Sunday afternoon.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the body of Fresly Stephen was discovered around 3.15pm by its K9 unit, some 50 metres from the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation command centre set up near the river.

“The body was recovered and brought to the riverbank where family members were on hand to identify it,” said Bomba.

It added the body was handed over to police for further action.

Fresly and seven others were bathing in the river when he was swept away by the strong current around 11.40am.

One friend, in his police report, said they had tried but failed to save Fresly, and had also sought the help of local villagers to locate the victim.

Bomba had launched a SAR operation on Saturday but had to postpone it in the evening as it was getting dark.

The search resumed today with assistance from the police, Civil Defence Force, police and villagers.