Mosques in Sibu, Sarikei receive hearses from Tabung Haji

KUCHING (Sept 17): Two hearses will be donated to Darul Halim Mosque, Sibu, and Ar Rahmah Mosque, Sarikei, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He also said a passenger van will be donated to Kota Samarahan’s Muhammad Al Fateh Education Centre.

“I hope that the management of these three institutions will be able to care for and utilise them for the benefit of all members of the community, the surrounding residents, and the students,” he said.

He said this during the state-level Tabung Haji Mobiliti Programme 2023 Van Handover event yesterday.

According to him, a total of 136 vehicles have been donated by Tabung Haji through the Mobility Programme, benefitting over 300,000 people nationwide since 2016.

Mohd Na’im added that 25 hearses and 15 passenger vans were contributed this year, with an allocation of over RM5 million.

Since 2016, the Mobility Programme implemented by Tabung Haji has provided contributions of hearses and passenger vans to selected mosques, prayer halls and welfare institutions throughout the country.

“I am confident that this initiative will bring many benefits to the recipients. I believe it has greatly aided the recipients, especially the mosques, in fulfilling their responsibilities.

“I also want to take this opportunity to call on religious agencies and other corporate bodies like Malaysia Madani to continue implementing initiatives like the Mobility Programme that can help those in need nationwide,” Mohd Na’im said

For the record, the programme has expanded to two states in Borneo in 2021.

Also present was Tabung Haji Sabah and Sarawak Director, Satin Nurlaila Sa’id.