Oktoberfest turns La Promenade Mall into gastronomic paradise

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Sept 17): The return of Oktoberfest at La Promenade Mall here has turned the shopping mall into a bustling hub of musical excitement and gastronomic delight.

Thousands of local and foreign gastronomes could be seen flocking the festival’s ground as early as 4.30pm yesterday (Sept 16) to enjoy a delectable array of culinary delights served at the festival such as barbecued pork, burgers, ramen and pizzas.

Of course, Oktoberfest will not be complete without the traditional German sausages as the aroma wafted through the air, tempting taste buds and filling the atmosphere with the spirit of the celebration.

From steins of ice-cold beer to hearty servings of local and international dishes, the festival’s food vendors left no stone unturned in amping up the dining experience.

The festival also saw Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) councillor Dato Sim Kiang Chiok, who represented MPKS chairman Dato Peter Minos officiate the event.

Much like last year’s Oktoberfest, this year’s edition saw the return of two popular bands — Mozaik and At Adau.

Gastronomes were in for a musical treat as Mozaik performed their own rendition of songs from international bands and artists such as Coldplay and Keane; while Sarawak’s own At Adau had performed their greatest hits.

“The stage is larger; there are better speakers, more of the audience will have a front row view.

“Most importantly, we’ve made sure to have quieter chill-out zones at our Oktoberfest, for those who just want to enjoy the company of friends and families,” said digital marketing manager Sophia Ong.

She said the food vendors at the festival include GE Sausage, Ajishou, Yi Chuan Noodle, Wan’s More Burger and Borneo Fresh Pork.

Beer selection include the classic Tiger, Heineken and Guinness on tap, she added.

Oktoberfest at La Promenade Mall runs from Sept 14 to Oct 8 and it is open every Thursday to Sunday during the duration of the festival.

For more information, visit lapromenademall.com.my or browse @lapromenademall on social media.