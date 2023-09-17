PM Anwar arrives in Nanning to attend 20th Caexpo

NANNING (Sept 17): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Nanning, the capital city of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in southern China, to attend the 20th China-Asean Expo (Caexpo) 2023 and China-Asean Business and Investment Summit (Cabis) which runs from Sept 16-19.

The aircraft carrying Anwar landed at Nanning Wuxu International Airport at 3.54am local time.

He was accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

The Prime Minister was received by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Charge d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Beijing Sanmugan Subramaniam and Consul General of Malaysia in Nanning Ahmad Phadil Mohamed Ismail.

Also on hand to receive Anwar was the Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and Member of the Standing Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Wenhao.

Anwar who is also Finance Minister is leading a Malaysian delegation to the Caexpo, where he is scheduled to speak at the opening ceremony of the Caexpo and the China-Asean Business and Investment Summit (Cabis), alongside Chinese Premier Li Qiang an other Asean leaders including those from Laos and Vietnam.

He will also be officiating the Malaysian Pavilion at Caexpo.

Following that, Anwar is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting and luncheon with Li , where both leaders will discuss the state of Malaysia-China bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

The Prime Minister is also expected to have an engagement with Chinese corporate giants here after the meeting with Li.

This trip marks the second visit to China for Anwar as the Prime Minister made his maiden visit to China in March this year, where he visited Beijing and Hainan after taking office last November.

The first visit saw Malaysia secured a record RM170 billion worth of investment commitments from the world’s second largest economy. – Bernama