Reconsider decision to stop Miri-KL route, S’wak Transport Ministry urges airline

MIRI (Sept 17): The Sarawak Ministry of Transport is asking private low-cost airline, MYAirline Sdn Bhd (MYAirline) to reconsider their decision to temporarily halt the Miri-Kuala Lumpur-Miri route.

Its minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin suggested the airline reduce its flights to Miri rather than terminating the route entirely.

“I asked them to reconsider their decision to end flights for the Miri-Kuala Lumpur-Miri route — the same for the Sibu-Kuala Lumpur-Sibu route.

“Currently, MYAirline operates two flights a day for the Miri-Kuala Lumpur sector. They can consider reducing the number of flights, but not ending them,” he told reporters when asked to comment on the airline’s decision.

Lee said it was his understanding that the airline had started to open their international aviation sector, thus their planes were quite limited.

“Maybe it’s one of the reasons why they shut down sectors they feel aren’t very profitable. However, compared to Sibu — which received less response — the Miri sector is better. So I’m asking them to consider continuing the flights,” he said.

Meanwhile, in response to its customers who made reservations to related sectors, MYAirline stated: “We regret to inform you that our upcoming scheduled flight to Miri from October 10th onwards has been temporarily halted due to route realignment until further notice.”

Many have expressed their regret on social media with the decision, as they felt closing the sector is quite detrimental especially at a time when Miri desperately needs more flights to boost its tourism sector in the state.