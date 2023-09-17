Sarawak Skills Miri signs MoU with five companies to develop SLDN courses

MIRI (Sept 17): Sarawak Skills Miri has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with five local companies here for the development of courses and training programmes under the National Dual Training System (SLDN).

Two of the companies are from the oil and gas industry, while three are from the beauty industry.

The MoU was signed by Sarawak Skills group executive director Hallman Sabri and Sarawak Skills and i-CATS Miri campus director Syuhaira Mohd Zin with representatives from five companies.

The companies were Divestuff Ventures; Subsea Work Sdn Bhd; Inspire Miracle Training and Consultancy Centre; Lentera Astana as well as Shabby Beauty Spa and Hair Salon.

Present to witness the signing was Sarawak Skills Management Council secretary Dato Maznah Dasmi.

Hallman in his speech said the collaboration will incorporate today’s advanced technology in addition to complying with global environmental sustainability standards.

“This collaboration not only benefits our trainees, but also empowers industry workers by providing them with access to a variety of training opportunities, thereby enabling them to achieve greater levels of sophistication and in-depth knowledge.

“I am confident that through this dedication and collaborative effort we can empower the workforce of the future by equipping them with the essential skills and qualifications needed to excel in their careers,” he said in his address at the MoU signing ceremony which was held during the launch of Sarawak Skills Miri Open Day on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Hallman said the MoU with Divestuff Ventures signifies Sarawak Skills’ commitment to provide comprehensive training for divers and the supply of high-quality diving equipment.

“Divestuff Ventures is actively involved in commercial diving activities including construction, inspection, overhaul and maintenance in deep-sea environment.

“The collaboration with Subsea Works, a company specialised in subsea engineering and construction solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry- aims to deliver safe, professional and cost-effective products and services to the diving and marine industry,” he disclosed.

Hallman also explained that SLDN functions as the basis for the Sarawak Skills education approach which emphasizes experiential learning and skill development.

“This system allocates 70 to 80 per cent practical experience with 20 to 30 per cent of theoretical knowledge.

Meanwhile, he said Sarawak Skills’ collaboration with local companies in the beauty industry is driven by the ambition to nurture a new generation of highly skilled workers in the thriving sector.

“The MoU with Inspire Miracle Training and Consultancy, Lentera Astana and Shabby Beauty aims to facilitate job placement for SLDN students through on-the-job training and internship programmes,” he explained.

He said Sarawak Skills will administer the knowledge and soft skills courses listed under the SLDN curriculum, while the practical training will be provided by the three companies that signed the MoU.