Siburan house owner’s effort unable to save car from going up in flames

KUCHING (Sept 17): A parked car at a house in Kampung Seratau, Jalan Kuching-Serian was almost completely destroyed by fire this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the fire was put out by the house owner prior to the arrival of firefighters at the scene.

“The house owner turned on the garden hose to douse the fire but was unable to prevent it from being almost totally destroyed,” it said, estimating damage to the car at 90 per cent.

Personnel from the Siburan fire station proceeded to carry out checks to ensure the situation was safe before wrapping up the operation.

No reports of injuries were received, with Bomba investigating the cause of the fire.