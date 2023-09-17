South China Sea: Malaysia, China agree to open continuous communication, says PM Anwar

NANNING (Sept 17): Malaysia and China agree to have continuous and open communication over the South China Sea issue to ensure the situation on the ground is always peaceful, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

He added that the South China Sea issue was one of several issues he discussed during his meeting with China Premier Li Qiang today.

Anwar also said that Li voiced his support for the Asean Centrality to tackle the issue of international security in the region, and also supported a free Asean bloc, including regarding enmity between the United States and China.

During today’s meeting, Anwar also brought up the situation in Myanmar and the repatriation of Rohingya refugees.

“Premier Li shared the concept of a community for a shared future for mankind, which stresses on principles of openness, civility, inclusiveness and mutual respect in dealing with bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

“These values are consistent with those of Malaysia Madani,” he said in a statement issued today in conjunction with his working visit here while attending the China- Asean Expo (CAEXPO) ke-20.

Anwar said that in general, Malaysia supported universal values, including poverty eradication, the fight for justice and sustainable development. — Bernama