42 Kapit teachers complete MRC first aid training

KAPIT (Sept 18): A total of 42 teachers here have completed first aid training under the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Kapit chapter.

MRC Kapit chairman Dr Sia Tik Kong said the four-day course, which ended on Sunday, was to ensure teachers in charge of MRC units in schools know the basics of first aid because in times of emergency, the skill could save lives.

“This is why MRC Kapit works closely with the Kapit Education Department and schools to register all teachers in charge of MRC units to be Red Crescent members and we provide free courses to make sure they know the first aid,” he said during the closing ceremony.

He pointed out the course fee is RM300 per participant but MRC members attend for free.

“MRC Kapit pays for you because we want you to be able to lead the students to share the vital knowledge to them, especially first aid and CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

Dr Sia observed that when teachers in charge changed, students often lose out as replacement teachers are sometimes not trained Red Crescent members.

“We want the teachers in charge of Red Crescent to know at least what are their duties and responsibilities to the students that they are taking care of. From our previous experience, most of the schools keep changing their school teachers in charge of Red Crescent almost every year.

“Some of the teachers are not trained in Red Crescent but they are being assigned to take care of the Red Crescent students. It is indeed a very sad story as this will be like the ‘blind leading the blind’. The students will not learn anything and it is a waste for them to join Red Crescent in the school as their co-curricular uniform body in school,” he pointed out.

The first aid course covered how to deal with various types of injuries as well as performing CPR.

Only those who passed both the written examination and practical test received certificates.