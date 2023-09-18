Agong: Implement New Industrial Master Plan effectively

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 18): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has ordered that the missions set under the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) be successfully implemented for the well-being and economic prosperity of the people and nation.

Istana Negara through a Facebook post today said, for that purpose, Al-Sultan Abdullah wanted relevant parties and agencies to give their strong support and full cooperation to ensure the master plan for driving large-scale industrial transformation is implemented smoothly and effectively.

“His Majesty also prays with the implementation of the master plan, Malaysia will remain competitive and progressive, positioning the country as a regional economic powerhouse,” read the post.

Earlier, Al-Sultan Abdullah granted an audience to the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, the ministry’s Industry Development Division director Aedreena Reeza Alwi and Industry Development Division principal assistant director Ahmad Akmal Muhamad at Istana Negara, today.

His Majesty was briefed by Tengku Zafrul on NIMP 2030 which was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on September 1.

NIMP 2030 is a comprehensive framework covering the mission, priorities and action plan for the transformation of the manufacturing sector in the country, to make Malaysia a high-tech industrial nation through digital transformation. — Bernama