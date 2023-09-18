Association honours 69 outstanding Malay students in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 18): Sixty-nine Malay youths have been awarded ‘Anugerah Pelajar Melayu/Islam 2023’, and 10 have secured a spot to pursue first degree programme at local or overseas universities.

The awards ceremony was held at Harbour View Hotel here yesterday, where Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki presented the awards, run under a programme by Sarawak National Malay Association (PKMS).

PKMS president Dr Wan Ali Tuanku Madhi was also present.

In his congratulatory message to the honourees, Ibrahim said he himself was a recipient of the award, which he hailed as ‘one of the great motivations’ for him to pursue success.

“I don’t mean to brag about my own success, but I hope my experience that I’m sharing with you here, would motivate all of you to keep striving for the best.

“To these young students, use this as a motivation to go higher. The sky’s the limit.

“If you really study and focus, follow your heart, I’m sure all of you will become successful,” he said.

On another subject, Ibrahim said the Sarawak government, under the leadership of Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, had always been committed to the educational development of students in the state.

“As soon as he (Abang Johari) was appointed as Chief Minister in 2017, he established the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Sarawak to address and strengthen any education-related matters in the state,” he said.

Of the 69 recipients, 27 received the ‘Anugerah Pelajar Melayu/Islam’ for Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2022, 41 for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022, and one for Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM).

Of the 10 who secured a spot to pursue first degree programme, one would be undertaking tertiary education in Australia.

Yesterday’s event marked the 46th year of PKMS awarding Malay student members in Sarawak who achieved excellent results in their public examinations.

As at last year, a total of 5,176 student members of PKMS had received the honours.

Fire and Rescue Department Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman also attended the awards ceremony.