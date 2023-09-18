Dr Zaliha: Private health facilities allowed to hire foreign trained nurses from October 1

PUTRAJAYA (Sept 18): Private health facilities are allowed to hire foreign trained nurses (JTWA) without a post-basic qualification starting October 1, but this is subject to several conditions, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The conditions are that the foreign nurses must sit for the Malaysian Nursing Board Qualification Examination for Foreign Trained Nurses conducted by the Malaysian Nursing Board and the number of nurses in each private health facility cannot exceed 40 per cent of the number of nurses in the facility.

Another condition is that the recruitment is valid for a period of 12 months from October 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024 and service extension is allowed for 12 months according to the nurses’ Temporary Practicing Certificate (TPC) approval and this will be re-evaluated based on current conditions and requirements.

“The JTWA recruitment must also comply with the terms and conditions set by the Home Ministry including the salary details and contract period,” she said in a statement today.

Dr Zaliha said the constraints on the recruitment of JTWA by the private sector as stipulated in the Employment Criteria for Foreign Trained Nurses In Malaysia 2018, had been reviewed and given temporary conditional relaxation in the interests of a more sustainable and competitive service.

Dr Zaliha said the Ministry of Health (MOH) expects the move to have a positive impact on various sectors such as the health tourism industry, and will further stimulate the country’s economic growth.

“This decision was welcomed by the private medical industry because this could help optimise their operations and services,” she said.

Stressing that the MOH will continue to give priority to the welfare and career prospects of local nurses, Dr Zaliha said that the ministry would implement regular recruitment of Nursing Diploma graduates from Public and Private Higher Learning Institutions in phases for the years 2024 and 2025.

“This move is taken to meet the need for nurses at MOH facilities and will ensure that job opportunities are available for local nurses,” she said. — Bernama